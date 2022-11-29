Cinderella and ‘extensive entourage’ travelling in horse trailer make it to the ball





Cinderella did get to the ball, along with an “extensive entourage”, despite the fact their trip there did not go entirely according to plan.

Police have shared footage of officers discovering more than 20 people travelling in the back of a horse trailer, on Saturday, 18 November.

Warwickshire Police rural crime team officers pulled over the female driver of a 4×4 towing a trailer on the A422 near Upton House. The officers had been carrying out roadside checks of trailers and plant machinery, following an increase in local thefts.

A Warwickshire Police spokesman said when officers first spoke to the woman she confirmed she was not transporting any horses or livestock, and she was travelling to a ball nearby.

“Officers headed to the trailer to make note of any security marking or vehicle identification number [vin], so that checks could be conducted. While looking at the vin, one of the officers heard some shuffling and tapping coming from inside the trailer,” he said.

“Initially the officer was concerned that a horse must have snuck itself into the trailer, without the knowledge of the driver. It turns out on opening the trailer, some 20 attendees of the ball had opted to utilise the trailer as some sort of pre-ball party wagon transport.”

The force shared footage online of the passengers exiting the trailer and the spokesman said it was “apparent from the comments made to officers, that they had no understanding of how dangerous the situation was”.

“We can only be thankful that the officers hadn’t had to attend a very serious road traffic collision involving the vehicle and trailer,” he said.

“The 39-year old-driver was reported at the scene for several offences, while other officers facilitated Cinderella getting to the ball safely with her extensive entourage.”

The police spokesman told H&H the driver was reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition and having unrestrained passengers in a trailer.

