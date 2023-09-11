Charlotte Dujardin, Lottie Fry, a cancelled international event and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Dujardin and Fry set the bar high

They may not have quite managed to pip Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl to gold in the European Dressage Championships freestyle, but Britain’s Lottie Fry and Charlotte Dujardin each produced sensational rides to share the podium with silver and bronze medals respectively.

In what she described as an “unreal” day of sport, Lottie had been set an enormous challenge by Jessica and TSF Dalera BB, whose 92.82% was a personal best and a new European Championships record. But Lottie is the reigning world champion for a reason and she responded with her own personal best – 92.38%.

2. Disappointment as another event is deemed unviable

The organisers of Rockingham International Horse Trials say they are “deeply disappointed” to confirm that the event will not run next year, as it is “no longer viable”. The May event, which had been due to hold competition from BE100 to CCI3*-S, and including under-18 and under-21 classes, was abandoned this year as the prolonged wet weather meant the going was unsafe for horses and riders.

3. ‘The vet said he’d choke to death’

Frank Hosmar and his “once-in-a-lifetime” horse Alphaville NOP added two individual silvers and a team gold at the European Para Dressage Championships (5–9 September) to their incredible tally of 27 medals, dating back to the London 2012 Paralympics. But in the winter of 2021/22, the outlook looked bleak for his Sandreo gelding.

“It is amazing he is still here,” says Frank. “In November 2021 after Tokyo, he got sick, coughing a lot, and had 100,000 tests. We sent blood to America, did everything that’s possible, but they couldn’t find what was wrong. First they thought it was a fast-growing tumour in the throat, and then two vets said to put him down because he wouldn’t recover and he’d choke to death. But my feeling said ‘No, I don’t think he’s ready to go’. He couldn’t swallow, but when he wanted to drink, he’d put his head up so the water could slide down, and I thought ‘If you are doing this you want to survive’.”

Frank remembers staying up with his beloved horse until 1.30am, feeding him little titbits as that was all he could manage to eat.

4. Celebrating Britain’s top vets

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome Baileys Horse Feeds as a sponsor for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heroes – are now open.

Jane Buchan, marketing manager at Baileys Horse Feeds, said: “Many of Baileys’ team of feed advisors and nutritionists are horse owners themselves so understand the challenges faced by today’s busy working horse owner. They’re also accustomed to working closely with vets, to advise on individual equines as well as helping educate and inform clients on practical feeding and nutrition. They’re increasingly being included, by owners, as a member of their horses’ “teams”, along with vets, farriers, physios and trainers, to ensure optimum health and performance, whether family pony or top performer. This is why Baileys are so pleased to continue their association with Horse & Hound’s Vet of the Year Award and are looking forward to finding out about this year’s nominated vets and to meeting the eventual finalists.”

