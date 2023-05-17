‘Devastating decision’: another major event lost to the weather





Another major horse trials has been lost, as the wet spring of 2023 continues to wreak havoc on the sporting calendar.

All competition at the Fairfax & Favor Rockingham International Horse Trials, which had been due to run from tomorrow (18 May) until Sunday, has been abandoned.

“Despite a positive drying forecast, the site, including the ground for all three phases, has not dried sufficiently to allow the event to proceed in a safe manner and the devastating decision has been made to abandon the event,” a spokesman for the event said.

Rockingham added that information on entries and ticket refunds will follow shortly.

A spokesman for British Eventing said: “We understand that the abandonment of the FEI classes at Chatsworth International and Rockingham International is both disappointing and frustrating as it means yet another event has become a victim of the prolonged adverse weather conditions.

“We also appreciate that for many of you, these will have been key opportunities to gain [minimum eligibility requirements] MERs or educational runs for your horses and therefore British Eventing is currently looking at alternative opportunities to add international classes into the calendar. Any additions would be subject to FEI approval.

“We will of course keep you updated as and when any plans have been confirmed however, in the meantime, we want to reassure you that we are doing our best to work with organisers in replacing these valuable lost MER opportunities where possible.”

The event had been due to feature competition from BE100 to a CCI3*-S and including under-18 and under-21 classes.

