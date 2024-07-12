‘His moment in the spotlight’: meet the 22-year-old Clydesdale boosting Britain’s Olympic campaign





Having somehow passed over a top equine talent on Olympic selection for Games after Games, the British selectors have now seen the light – and Hovis is going to Paris.

The star H&H diarist, a fabulously feathered 22-year-old Clydesdale whose past riders have included the legendary Mary King, has long, and justifiably, wondered why he has been overlooked for championship teams. But no longer.

Hovis revealed this morning (12 July) that he will be supporting the British horses and riders at the Olympics, having been called up as British Eventing’s (BE) official supporter mascot.

“Alongside boosting the team’s morale and bringing them good luck, Hovis in Paris will also be promoting British Eventing’s Here to Help campaign,” a BE spokesperson said.

BE chief executive Rosie Williams said she was delighted Hovis had accepted the job.

“Who better than Hovis to help us cheer on the team and endorse our Here to Help scheme, which aims to break down barriers and ensure anyone who wants to event is aware they can do so?” she said. “An iconic equine hero, Hovis will help bring together eventing enthusiasts from all over the country to get behind the team as one big eventing family.”

Hovis himself said his appointment was proof that “if you dream big enough then it can happen”.

“I have been unwavering for years in my belief that at some point British Eventing would realise what they have been missing, and finally that day has come,” he said.

“And on no smaller stage than the Olympics! I am delighted to accept the role as British Eventing’s official supporter mascot for their riders competing at Paris. Personally, I see this as a transition step to one day being named as Chef de Squeak but this is a brilliant way of ensuring we keep everything stable for the teams but at the same time give them access to the greatest equine coach money hasn’t attempted to buy.”

Hovis spent last weekend getting into the French spirit, posing with berets and strings of onions, and said he is more than ready to support Britain’s fantastic horses and riders.

“I will of course be giving out advice on how the cross-country course should be run, coaching on the showjumping and consoling them over the fact they have to do stressage,” he said. “The team will have access to me 24/7 and I will do everything I can to help them come home triumphant from the greatest equestrian stage on earth. #HovisInParis.”

Hovis’s fans can spread the word on social media with the hashtags #HovisInParis #HovisWithUs and #HovisHereToHelp, and follow his Parisian adventures via his diary.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We’re thrilled that after so many years tirelessly working to help raise funds for Bransby Horses, generally giving a voice to the hardworking horse, and claiming thousands of adoring fans in the process, Hovis is finally getting his moment in the spotlight!

“This is a wonderfully positive campaign, and great that we can play any small part in getting the message out there that eventing is for everyone. We wish British Eventing, the British teams, and of course wonderful Hovis the most amazing experience in Paris this summer!”

