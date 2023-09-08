Deep disappointment as international event cancels as it is ‘no longer viable’





The organisers of Rockingham International Horse Trials say they are “deeply disappointed” to confirm that the event will not run next year, as it is “no longer viable”.

The May event, which had been due to hold competition from BE100 to CCI3*-S, and including under-18 and under-21 classes, was abandoned this year as the prolonged wet weather meant the going was unsafe for horses and riders. Organisers said at the time they were devastated by having to make the decision. British Eventing then confirmed that Tweseldown, a few days later, would run an extra day, and Bicton Arena the following week an extra CCI2* class to provide opportunities for riders affected by the cancellation.

This week, the Rockingham organisers announced: “We are deeply disappointed to announce that we will not be running the Rockingham International Horse Trials in 2024.

“We are extremely proud to have hosted some incredible sport in the Great Park over the last 10 years but sadly it is no longer viable to run the event at this time.

“We would like to thank all the wonderful volunteers, visitors, competitors, owners, exhibitors and sponsors who have supported us over the years, especially our title sponsor Fairfax & Favor and previous title sponsor King West.”

The horse trials has run at the Northamptonshire castle for the past 10 years. At its last edition, in 2022, Piggy March won the CCI3*-S on Halo, and Bill Levett the CCI2*-S on Master George.

