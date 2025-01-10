



Olympic rider Doug Payne has called time on his eventing career and switched to showjumping.

Doug was part of the US eventing team at the Tokyo Olympics with Vandiver, the now 21-year-old three-time four-star winner whom Doug piloted at five-star, and the highest-placed US eventing competitor at the Games (16th).

His top placings at the highest level included third at Kentucky 2022 with Quantum Leap and fifth at the same event with Vandiver in 2019. Doug had multiple top-10 finishes with both horses at five-star.

He was also part of the side that won team gold at the 2019 Pan American Games, where he finished fourth individually with Vandiver.

“Along with the new year comes new experiences and a wrap on my eventing career. It’s been an incredible lifetime journey taking me places I couldn’t have dreamed,” said Doug, adding that he is “struck by the support of countless people”.

Doug calculated that he has jumped more than 34,600 cross-country fences in competition in his 1,385 career starts. He counts 157 wins and more than 138 hours in the dressage arena.

“Looking forward my goals remain, and they are to represent the USA, now in the jumping arena,” he said.

“We’re lucky enough to have three FEI horses at the moment, two of which jumped their first CSI5*s in 2024. In addition, we are using the same development pathway as we have for eventing, with a bunch of younger horses with exceptional promise.

“I certainly can’t thank all who have helped me, but I can’t thank you enough. Most importantly all of the horses that have stood by me and gave their all. Now looking forward to the future!”

