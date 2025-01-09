Five-star rider Andrew McConnon provisionally suspended over horse abuse allegations





US five-star rider Andrew McConnon has been provisionally suspended by the FEI following allegations of horse abuse.

Today (9 January) the FEI said it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Andrew following allegations involving “numerous horses over an extensive period of time”.

In September H&H reported that USEF had passed relevant reports and materials regarding alleged horse abuse to the FEI – and at the time the FEI confirmed it was investigating but could not provide any further information.

The FEI case status table, updated today, cites violations of the general regulations: abuse of horse, conduct that brings the FEI and/or equestrian sport into disrepute, and breach of the FEI code of conduct on the welfare of the horse as reasons for the suspension.

“Mr McConnon has been provisionally suspended, effective from the date of notification (8 January 2025), meaning that he is suspended from participation in any events or activities related to the FEI and/or any national federation, in whatever capacity, as long as his provisional suspension has not been lifted by the FEI Tribunal,” said an FEI spokesperson, adding that “for the avoidance of any doubt”, training FEI athletes and or FEI horses – at FEI events or anywhere else – is considered an FEI-related activity.

“Persons are entitled to train their own horses at their own facilities or at private facilities (i.e. not linked to any FEI or national events/trainings’ facilities).”

The FEI spokesperson said that to “ensure the integrity of the ongoing legal proceedings”, no further comment will be made.

A US Eventing Association (USEA) spokesperson said the organisation will be issuing a “reciprocal suspension” pending the final outcome of the FEI investigation.

“We support the decision made by the FEI to thoroughly investigate this matter and the USEA will continue to cooperate with both US Equestrian and the FEI, the governing bodies that hold responsibility for investigations and disciplinary proceedings under the rules of our sport,” said USEA chief executive Rob Burke.

The USEA spokesperson added that “matters such as these require time to fully investigate” and USEA will provide updates as they become available.

Last year Andrew finished 17th at the Kentucky Three-Day CCI5* with Wakita 54 and 23rd on Ferrie’s Cello. He and Wakita 54 were 17th at Burghley 2024.

H&H has attempted to contact Andrew for comment.

