Five-star rider under investigation after ‘abusive behaviours’ caught on video





Brands who sponsored or supported Andrew McConnon have been severing ties with the US five-star eventer, after it was confirmed he is being investigated for alleged horse abuse.

US Equestrian (USEF) confirmed that it had passed relevant reports and materials to the FEI, which is looking into the matter. USEF said it will enforce any disciplinary action taken by the FEI.

“USEF takes all reports of equine abuse very seriously and prioritises the safeguarding of horse welfare,” a spokesperson said. “We received an anonymous report at the beginning of the summer regarding US eventing athlete, Andrew McConnon, and were sent materials showing abusive behaviours shortly after the report was made. After determining USEF did not have jurisdiction over the matter because it did not involve misconduct at a USEF competition, USEF promptly referred the matter to the FEI, where it is under investigation.

“The FEI’s jurisdiction and ability to pursue disciplinary action is broader regarding reported incidents of animal abuse occurring outside of licensed competitions.”

The spokesperson added that “abuse in any form, at any time, is unacceptable in our sport”, and that the USEF board in June approved a rule change extending USEF’s jurisdiction to cover reports of abuse out of competition. The rule will come into force on 1 December.

A spokesperson for the FEI told H&H: “The FEI takes all allegations of horse abuse very seriously and has been made aware of the allegations against Andrew McConnon. We are currently investigating the matter and can therefore not provide any further information or comments at this point in time.”

Andrew was given a $50,000 (£38,379) grant at the US Eventing Association year-end awards last December, and competed at Defender Burghley Horse Trials last week with Wakita 54, finishing in 27th place. Since news of the investigation broke, US equestrian businesses Gallops Saddlery, Equine Bonnets, Hound & Hare and Correct Connect will no longer sponsor him. World Equestrian Brands said he would “no longer be part of our trainer team”.

H&H has approached Andrew for comment.

