Calls for change to vet laws and other things the horse world is talking about





Urgent call for law change

Urgent changes are needed to the “outdated” Veterinary Surgeons Act, say veterinary professionals – as calls for new legislation continue. On 25 October the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) met MPs, peers and stakeholders at the House of Lords to discuss the need to replace the Act with new legislation. It is hoped any replacement would include paraprofessionals, such as physios and equine dental technicians, becoming regulated under the RCVS umbrella, and the RCVS held a publication consultation for feedback on the topic last year.

The double bridle debate

The debate over proposals that would make double bridles and spurs optional in international grand prix continues, and this week rider and H&H columnist Anna Ross shares her thoughts on the issue. “Tradition is often used as a trump card by those wishing to retain the status quo,” says Anna. “Our traditions, to the non-horsey world, are clues to our culture, and show ‘who we are’. Culture is the big picture, our collective values as a group. We are all stakeholders in the sport – whether riders, competitors, show organisers or dressage enthusiasts – and ultimately public perception of our sport will determine its future.”

Career highlights

Classic Moet is one of the most prolific eventing mares in history with a huge number of accolades to her name, not least her 2018 Badminton victory. And as her rider Jonelle Price has announced the 19-year-old’s retirement from competition, we thought it was only right to celebrate her career in pictures. Classic Moet has collected no less than 2,020 British Eventing points and has 10 five-star completions, one Olympic Games and one World Equestrian Games under her belt.

