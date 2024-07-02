Call for changes to whip rules, plus other things the horse world is talking about





New horse sport rules proposed

The first draft of proposed FEI rule changes has been published, with whip use in showjumping, horse abuse sanctions and the use of hoof boots during trot-ups among the subjects up for debate. A request for the double bridle to be optional in grand prix dressage at CDI3* level and upwards has been raised again. National federations have until 21 August to give feedback on the proposals. A final draft will be published in October, and this will be put to the vote at the FEI general assembly on 13 November.

Read full story

Army horses loose in London

Three Household Cavalry horses were “swiftly and safely recovered” after they got loose in London yesterday morning (1 July). Six horses were on routine exercise when one of them, who was being led by a soldier riding another horse at the front of the group, became spooked by a bus. A spokesperson for the Army told H&H that one horse sustained minor injuries, but required “no further treatment“ and no soldiers were hurt in the incident.

Read full story

Native River goes showjumping

The 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner has been enjoying considerable success in the show ring since he retired from racing, including qualifying for this year’s Horse of the Year Show with Emma Vine. But now the 14-year-old gelding, who won more than £1m before his retirement, is going to be turning his hoof to a spot of showjumping with champion jockey Harry Cobden in the saddle. The pair are among the nine jockeys and retrained racehorses taking part in the Injured Jockeys Fund South West Jockeys Showjumping Challenge at Bicton Arena, Devon, on Friday (5 July) as part of Bicton Arena’s summer tour.

Find out more

You may also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.