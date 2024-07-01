Gold Cup-winning retired racehorse to take on showjumping challenge





Champion jockey Harry Cobden and Cheltenam Gold Cup-winning retired racehorse Native River are among those who will be taking on a showjumping challenge in aid of charity.

Nine jockeys riding nine former racehorses will take part in the Injured Jockeys Fund South West Jockeys Showjumping Challenge at Bicton Arena, Devon, on Friday (5 July) as part of Bicton Arena’s summer tour.

Harry, who won his first champion jump jockey title in May, will ride the much-loved Native River. The 14-year-old gelding won more than £1m before his retirement from the track at the end of 2021. He won the 2018 Cheltenam Gold Cup under Richard Johnson for trainer Colin Tizzard, and most recently has been enjoying shining in the showing world, including qualifying for this year’s Horse of the Year Show with Emma Vine.

Harry is not a complete stranger to showjumping, having taken part in the Markel Jockeys Jumping at the London International Horse Show last December under the captaincy of the great AP McCoy.

“I had my first taste of showjumping at London, and apart from a slight spill in the warm-up, I absolutely loved it,” said Harry.

“I’ve had a little practice on Native River this time, and so hope we can do a good job. More than anything, it’s for a great cause that we all need and support.”

Harry will be on Team Black, alongside Michael Nolan and Truckin Away, Nick Scholfield and Royal Plaza, Josh Newman and Richard’s Friends and Lorcan Murtagh and Vandross. They will face Team White; Sean Houlihan with Shadarpour, Ollie Searle with Dawson City, Rex Dingle and Hibernian Warrior, Bryan Carver with Sheila’s Facy and Ben Godfrey and Finally Fi.

“Not only is it a fabulous showcase of the versatility of thoroughbreds but a chance to support such a worthy cause,” said Kay Scriven of Spillers, which is supporting the event.

The event begins at 7pm and is free to attend. It will include live music and a raffle, followed by a party.

