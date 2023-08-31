Burghley trot-up drama, a standout stallion, and other things the horse world is talking about





One horse eliminated at Burghley trot-up

There was drama and disappointment at the first Defender Burghley Horse Trials trot-up yesterday afternoon (30 August). Skip Mill, the ride of Brit and Burghley first-timer Christopher Whittle, was sent to the holding box. When he was represented, the ground jury of Christian Steiner, Anne-Mette Binder and Nick Burton decided the 15-year-old gelding was not fit to continue in the competition. The first day of dressage is currently under way (31 August), with 58 competitors coming forwards.

A phenomenal stallion standing out at the Euros

Vistogrand, the ride of Ireland individual competitor Denis Lynch, made a bit impact in Milan yesterday, with a superb clear round Uliano Vezzani’s track. The pair went into the top 10 at the halfway stage in the first qualifying competition, and finished the day 23rd. Denis took over the reins of Vistogrand from Shane Breen last year, and the stallion is ridden at home by Denis’ 19-year-old daughter. “He likes her a lot,” said Denis. “He has a lot of blood and a lot of temperament – he’s a very, very powerful stallion. With him, we don’t want to switch him on too much, just keep him as relaxed as possible. He has a great temperament, he has a very kind mentality.”

Riding schools facing their toughest time yet

Riding schools are continuing to face rising costs and say it is a “constant worry”. As bills have increased, riding schools are feeling the pinch twice; they need to spend more to keep running, but many clients are cutting back on lessons to save money. Add the recent increase in horse prices, and the situation is not a good one. Mr and Mrs Shaw, who run John Shaw Equestrian in Manchester and High Legh Riding Centre in Cheshire, said they have “never known anything like this”, and that a year and a half ago they had people on waiting lists, but now people are cutting back on riding. “I think riding schools will die out in a big way,” Mr Shaw said. “People will look at the value of the land and say, ‘Sod it.’”

Celebrating Britain’s best showjumping horses

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome Whickr to our sponsors for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heros – are now open.

Andrew Amy, Whickr chief executive said: “At Whickr, we take immense joy in helping to forge the initial bond between horse and rider, a connection that’s at the core of our mission. Sponsoring the Showjumping Horse of the Year award is a celebration of the pinnacle of excellence that a showjumping horse can achieve. We’re delighted to be part of this acknowledgment and to recognise the talent, skill, consistency and sheer hard work that all equine athletes put into the sports they love.”

