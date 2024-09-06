A Burghley first, an ex-racehorse on form and a groom’s story: catch up on Friday’s action





Ros Canter has landed an unprecedented one-two in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage results as the first phase wraps up. Last year’s leader Tim Price couldn’t quite equal his 2023 prowess to head the British star, but Ros has a smaller margin over the field than last night, so it’s all to play for during tomorrow’s cross-country.

Let’s recap the second day of dressage…

Emily King was first into the arena this morning and punched in a personal best with Valmy Biats to slot into second at that stage. She finished the day in fourth.

Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier made a significant improvement on their Badminton Horse Trials score to sit eighth at the end of this phase.

Soon after, Oliver Townend piloted another mare, Cooley Rosalent, through a great test for fifth equal overnight in the Burghley Horse Trials dressage results.

The first rider after lunch, Monica Spencer, equalled Oliver’s score on her ex-racehorse.

In the final session, Ros Canter put in a brilliant test with her Paris Olympic team gold medallist Lordships Graffalo. She is the first person ever to hold a one-two in the Burghley Horse Trials dressage results.

Tim Price was the last rider to go and couldn’t quite equal his record-breaking mark from last year with Vitali.

We also caught up with Will Rawlin today, who makes his debut here after being best British first-timer at Badminton.

Plus, we spoke to Adam Short, who grooms for Tom McEwen here and looked after JL Dublin in Paris.

Thoughts now turn to tomorrow’s cross-country phase.

Burghley also hosted the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse finals today.

