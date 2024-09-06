



Oliver Townend has slotted into third place in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage standings with Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s precocious mare Cooley Rosalent, on a score of 24.4.

This spring’s Kentucky Three-Day Event winner scored the first 10 of the competition – from ground jury president Christina Klingspor for her mid-test halt – and presented an active, elegant picture, marred only by fluffing the first flying change, which Oliver said was his error.

“She’s only a 10-year-old and she’s had an exciting life,” said Oliver, referencing the fact Cooley Rosalent’s recent experiences have included laps of honour at Kentucky and Maryland 5 Star, where she was third last autumn.

“Going into an atmosphere like that, she’s getting to know the crowd and the job, and you never know which way horses are going to react and she did very, very well.”

Elaborating on the mistake in the first flying change, Oliver said: “It was my error – I was over-trying and over-riding so that was me knowing she’s babyish and trying to help her and probably overdoing it.”

Oliver Townend referred to hoping to be in the top six at the end of the Burghley Horse Trials dressage, because his double Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class was sixth in the dressage on his first attempt here in 2017 and went on to win.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s cross-country, Oliver said the track becomes more and more like Kentucky, where Derek di Grazia is also the designer.

“That isn’t a complaint and it’s a bonus my mare has been to Kentucky,” said Oliver, who is a fan of Derek’s work. “It’s a serious, serious course, bigger than it’s ever been in places and getting skinnier and skinnier.

“She’s jumped around some big tracks before. I’m just going to ride her positively and try and look after her the best I can. I hope she learns a lot on the way and we come home with a good result.”

The rider immediately before Oliver, France’s Gireg Le Coz (Aisprit De La Loge), now holds fourth on 25.3, with Caroline Powell in fifth after a great test this morning on Greenacres Special Cavalier. Overnight leader Ros Canter still holds pole position on Izilot DHI and Emily King is second on Valmy Biats.

