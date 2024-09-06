



A Burghley debutante on an ex-racehorse, Monica Spencer and Artist, moved into a podium position in the Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage straight after the lunch break today.

The New Zealand rider pulled off a light, elegant test with the thoroughbred Artist, with correct if unexpressive flying changes. They pulled a 10 for their final halt from Nick Burton at E and their final score of 24.4 puts them in equal third at this stage alongside Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent.

Monica Spencer, 37, was annoyed with herself, though, for an error of course in the canter section of the Burghley Horse Trials dressage test, saying: “I feel bad and I let the horse down there, but I was having so much fun, I got ahead of myself.

She added: “He’s a real trier and his best attribute is how trainable he is. I was beyond nervous and ‘Max’ stayed with me out there and he was a joy to ride. I’m privileged to be at this event and it’s a pinch me moment.

“I’ve done Maryland and I’ve done Kentucky and been seventh at both of those. So I’m looking to improve on that here. Everyone keeps telling me I’ve got a Burghley horse, so it’s time to find out.”

“I’m terrified, but I’m sure once I leave the start box I’ll find some bravery.”

Monica and Artist were team bronze medallists at the World Championships in 2022 and moved to the US last winter. They were reserves for the New Zealand squad for the Paris Olympics so travelled to France in case they were needed and then re-routed here to Burghley.

Gemma Stevens and the Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star winner Chilli Knight, owned by Christopher and Lisa Stone, put in a solid Burghley Horse Trials dressage test two horses later. Their marks only dropped down significantly for a late second flying change on the serpentine. They scored 29.8 to fit into 13th.

“I’m thrilled to be sub-30 on him and within touching distance of the leaders,” she said. “It’s not easy to pick up marks on him – he doesn’t move, he’s not flashy, but he’s really rideable and correct.

“The horse goes how he goes, he is what he is – I’m not going to make him London 52 or Izilot DHI, but he puts his best ginger foot forward. We missed one change which I’m furious with myself over, but apart from that we couldn’t have done any more.”

Talking about tomorrow’s cross-country Gemma said: “You’ve got to be completely and utterly nuts to do this! He’s a true cross-country machine – he gallops, he jumps, he’s really genuine. He jumped round Badminton beautifully in May, but I didn’t have the most control so we’ve changed the bit and done some training. We had a fantastic run round Hartpury four-star, so hopefully we can carry that through and be just like that.”

Gemma was followed by French debutant Nicolas Touzaint, who scored 26.1 with Tokyo team bronze medallist Absolut Gold HDC to sit seventh at this stage. The bay wore a nose net in the arena and had a mask put on him afterwards because of his sensitivity to light and flies so he would not necessarily have been suited to today’s bright, sunny conditions, but he put in a solid test.

Nicolas said: “I knew this horse had the potential to be as good as he’s shown today but I can’t always get it in the arena like today – he was fabulous. He is feeling very well, he’s on form, but he was not overwhelmed by the atmosphere. I missed one change but to get three out of four is fine.”

