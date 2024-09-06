Check out the Burghley cross-country times – when do the top pairs start?





The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times have been released ahead of the action tomorrow (Saturday, 7 September).

The first pair, Harry Meade and Superstition, will be out on course at 11am. The first four go at five-minute intervals, then the riders alternate between four- and five-minute intervals. The final competitor, Tim Price with Vitali, is scheduled to leave the start box at 3.49pm. Harry is the only rider with three horses in the competition, so he also has Cavalier Crystal at 12.40pm and Annaghmore Valoner at 3.45pm.

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for leading contenders

Ros Canter and Izilot DHI (GBR, first): 11.05am

Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick (GBR, 12th): 11.10am

Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift (GBR, 13th): 11.51am

Felix Vogg and Cartania (SUI, 14th): noon

Max Warburton and Deerpairc Revelry (GBR, 15th): 12.49pm

Emily King and Valmy Biats (GBR, fourth): 1.25pm

Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier (NZL, eighth): 1.57pm

Gireg Le Coz and Aisprit De La Loge (FRA, seventh): 2.15pm

Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (GBR, equal fifth): 2.19pm

Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL, equal fifth): 2.55pm

Nicolas Touzaint and Absolut Gold HDC (FRA, ninth): 3.09pm

Gaspard Maksud and Zaragoza (FRA, 10th): 3.27pm

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (GBR, second): 3.40pm

Harry Meade and Annaghmore Valoner (GBR, 11th): 3.45pm

Tim Price and Vitali (NZL, third): 3.49pm

The optimum time on the cross-country course is 11min 16sec, so there will be up to three competitors on course at a time, or possibly even four if someone has problems or a slower round.

The course is designed by Derek di Grazia and is 6420m long, over 30 numbered obstacles.

Full cross-country times

