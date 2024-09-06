Check out the Burghley cross-country times – when do the top pairs start?

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Pippa Roome

    • The Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times have been released ahead of the action tomorrow (Saturday, 7 September).

    The first pair, Harry Meade and Superstition, will be out on course at 11am. The first four go at five-minute intervals, then the riders alternate between four- and five-minute intervals. The final competitor, Tim Price with Vitali, is scheduled to leave the start box at 3.49pm. Harry is the only rider with three horses in the competition, so he also has Cavalier Crystal at 12.40pm and Annaghmore Valoner at 3.45pm.

    Burghley Horse Trials cross-country times for leading contenders

    • Ros Canter and Izilot DHI (GBR, first): 11.05am
    • Pippa Funnell and MCS Maverick (GBR, 12th): 11.10am
    • Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift (GBR, 13th): 11.51am
    • Felix Vogg and Cartania (SUI, 14th): noon
    • Max Warburton and Deerpairc Revelry (GBR, 15th): 12.49pm
    • Emily King and Valmy Biats (GBR, fourth): 1.25pm
    • Caroline Powell and Greenacres Special Cavalier (NZL, eighth): 1.57pm
    • Gireg Le Coz and Aisprit De La Loge (FRA, seventh): 2.15pm
    • Oliver Townend and Cooley Rosalent (GBR, equal fifth): 2.19pm
    • Monica Spencer and Artist (NZL, equal fifth): 2.55pm
    • Nicolas Touzaint and Absolut Gold HDC (FRA, ninth): 3.09pm
    • Gaspard Maksud and Zaragoza (FRA, 10th): 3.27pm
    • Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (GBR, second): 3.40pm
    • Harry Meade and Annaghmore Valoner (GBR, 11th): 3.45pm
    • Tim Price and Vitali (NZL, third): 3.49pm

    The optimum time on the cross-country course is 11min 16sec, so there will be up to three competitors on course at a time, or possibly even four if someone has problems or a slower round.

    The course is designed by Derek di Grazia and is 6420m long, over 30 numbered obstacles.

    Full cross-country times

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
