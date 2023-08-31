



The first day of Defender Burghley Horse Trials dressage is complete, with Oliver Townend topping the leaderboard.

Let’s recap on all the action…

Tom McEwen set the standard, taking the lead in the first session with five-star debutante Luna Mist. He sits fourth at the end of the day

Ros Canter was the first rider to break the 30-barrier, piloting Pencos Crown Jewel, and now holds second.

The top of the leaderboard didn’t change in the first session after lunch, but in the final tranche of riders Oliver Townend pulled off a flawless Burghley Horse Trials dressage test with Swallow Springs to grab the lead.

Riders have been giving their thoughts on Derek di Grazia’s second Burghley cross-country track.

We also caught up with Harry Mutch, to find out about the youngest horse in the field, Shanbeg Cooley.

Greta Mason, who grew up in the Burghley branch of the Pony Club, is making her Burghley five-star debut this week.

The sole Canadian representative at Burghley this year, Jessica Phoenix, is riding a retrained racehorse called Wabbit

Finally, for some Burghley memories, listen to Caroline Powell re-live her 2010 win here on Lenamore.

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the Burghley action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in: