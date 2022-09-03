



The cross-country day is now complete at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 and it was another day of drama, spell-binding rounds and high-profile upsets. Here is a round-up of the key stories you won't want to miss from Saturday, 3 September

It was an action-packed Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country day today (3 September), over Derek di Grazia’s track.

Piggy March holds the lead after finishing one second over the time with Vanir Kamira.

We also caught up with Vanir Kamira’s groom Amy Phillips.

Dressage leader Kitty King dropped down the leaderboard.

There was plenty of drama at the start of the day.

And in the final throes, too…

Pippa Funnell had a good round on Billy Walk On, the second horse out.

Jonelle Price put in the only round of the day inside the time and sits third overnight.

Ros Canter is just behind her on Pencos Crown Jewel in fifth.

There was drama in the middle of the day.

Two British first-timers, Tom Jackson (fourth overnight) and Bubby Upton (seventh overnight), had great rounds in the middle of the day.

Another Brit, Kate Shapland also completed her first Burghley cross-country – and her mare was wearing very special shoes.

It wasn’t fellow British debutant Harry Mutch’s day, but he’s a rider with an interesting story.

Kristina Hall-Jackson is another British first-timer and she did complete today.

Australian debutante Sarah Clark, who jumped round clear today round the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course, came here on a single-minded mission.

You might also be interested in:

Piggy March puts in brilliant Burghley round on 17-year-old Vanir Kamira: ‘She was really up for it’ Seven feeds a day and bawling like a baby: Piggy March’s groom Amy Phillips on looking after Vanir Kamira at Burghley Superstar mare delivers fastest cross-country round at Burghley as top-three horse retires Dressage leader Kitty King drops down ranks after Burghley cross-country: ‘I’m gutted for the horse’ Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (8 September).