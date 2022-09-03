Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend out of the running for Burghley title after cross-country





Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend both had problems in the final stages of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials cross-country day, putting paid to their attempts to challenge for the podium.

Tom and Vicky Bates and David Myers’ mare CHF Cooliser, who was making her Burghley debut, had a great round – aided by determined riding from Tom – but for breaking a frangible at the Fairfax & Favor Boot Racks (fence 19ab).

Tom made sure of the first oxer here – where dressage leader Kitty King faulted – but then ended up adding a stride before the second element. Too close to it, “Eliza” hit the front rail hard, incurring 11 penalties for breaking the frangible device.

Overall, though, the Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist was delighted with how CHF Cooliser went, describing her as a “fantastic game mare”.

“She doesn’t know about the pin – she thinks she’s leading,” he said. “It’s a shame about adding the 11 penalties, but 11 penalties is 11 penalties and it’s part of the sport.”

The pair finish the day in 14th place, with 9.6 time-faults to add to the 11 faults for the frangible.

Oliver Townend was the final rider out on the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course, with Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s Swallow Springs, but his campaign came to an end at fence 10, the Trout Hatchery. Swallow Springs caught his front legs at the corner in the first pond and came down in the water. Both he and Oliver walked away.

