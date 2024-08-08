Burghley entries, Paris stars, and more things the horse world is talking about





Early Burghley entries

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (5 to 8 September) entries are open and exciting names are already on the list for the Lincolnshire five-star. Mars Badminton runners-up Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint (pictured, top) are among the early entries, as is 2008 Badminton winner Nicolas Touzaint and two of the Paris Olympic team bronze medal-winning riders – Ryuzo Kitajima and Toshiyuki Tanaka. Zara Tindall is also among the entries, which close on 16 August.

Dreaming of Paris

The Olympic equestrian disciplines are done, but are still very much at the front of our minds. The brilliant Brits received congratulations from British Equestrian patron The Queen this week, following their exceptional medal haul in Paris. “I am full of admiration for your skill, passion and determination and I send my warmest congratulations to you all,” she said, in an Instagram post on the royal family’s account and signed “Camilla R”.

London 2012 legacy

An equestrian facility in Greenwich created as part of the London 2012 Olympic legacy has a question mark hanging over its future. The Royal Greenwich Equestrian Centre, in Shooters Hill, opened in 2013 and offered education courses, run by Hadlow College – later operated by North Kent. It also offered riding opportunities to the local community. But its future is uncertain. Tao Baker, who used to ride at the venue and has a corporate background, wants to save the centre to run it as a community equestrian facility. The local council has said that “no decisions have been made yet”.

