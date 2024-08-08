Two Paris Olympic medallists plus Zara Tindall among early Burghley entries





Two medallists from Paris 2024 are among the early entries for Defender Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September).

Japanese Olympic bronze medallists Ryuzo Kitajima and Toshiyuki Tanaka, who are based in Gloucestershire with Angela Tucker, are both set to make their debuts at the event.

Ryuzo will ride Riding Club Crane Co Ltd’s Feroza Nieuwmoed, while Toshi pilots the Japan Equestrian Federation’s Jefferson JRA, who was his partner in Paris but only took part in the showjumping owing to the unique Olympic substitution rules.

The Badminton Horse Trials runners-up, Lucy Latta and RCA Patron Saint, are also entered to make their Burghley debuts for Ireland.

There are four British entries so far – Zara Tindall with Class Affair, who will bid to make it third time lucky after three non-completions at the event where Zara was second in 2003 on Toytown, last year’s best first-timers Emma Thomas and Icarus X, and debutantes Rosie Bradley-Hole (née Fry) – with Romantic, who she steered to 19th at Badminton this year – and Bella Innes Ker on Highway II, who have twice completed other five-stars in Europe but make a first assault on a British event at the very top level.

Monica Spencer and Artist also make their Burghley debuts, having flown over to the training camp in France to be first reserve for the New Zealand squad for Paris 2024.

There is also a strong early entry from the US, including first-timer Mia Farley and the speedy thoroughbred Phelps, who were fifth at Maryland 5 Star last year, and Jennie Brannigan and FE Lifestyle, who will aim to better their 12th place last year.

There are 18 Burghley Horse Trials entries so far, wtih plenty more expected before the deadline of 16 August.

