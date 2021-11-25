Burghley 2022 and other things the horse world is talking about right now





1. An early look at Burghley 2022

Derek di Grazia, whose course designing credits include the Tokyo Olympics and Kentucky CCI5*, will be the brains behind Burghley Horse Trials’ 2022 course as the fixture prepares to return following a two-year hiatus. Horse & Hound’s Lucy Elder went to take an early look at the course and find out what Derek has planned and how he will move the course forward, it having been designed by Mark Phillips for so many decades. Did he give everything away about next year’s course? Lucy certainly gleaned enough to get us looking forward to Burghley 2022.

2. Keeley Durham’s secrets of breeding and producing winners

Successful showjumper Keeley Durham is also a well respected producer, owner and trainer – and a small-time breeder with an outstanding strike-rate, producing such superstars as John Whitaker’s Aachen grand prix-winner Argento. This week she spoke to Horse & Hound to reveal her secrets of producing “nice horses” – not all of them megastars like Argento, but all of them really rather nice.

3. What our products expert is buying on Black Friday

Georgia Guerin is what we call a “professional shopper” – she hasn’t done anything much for the past week except watch for sale launches – I joke, she’s been working flat out. But that is her chief responsibility around Black Friday, so that she is able to bring you all the best deals to save you watching the sales because you have horses to ride and other work to do. Not only is Georgia updating our Black Friday equestrian sales page constantly to make sure you get the best deals, she’s letting us in on what she would like to buy for herself, with all her kit knowledge to back up her sound purchase suggestions.

