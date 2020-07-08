Major championship showing show set to run this summer

The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) is intending to go ahead with its annual summer championship show at Arena UK (28-30 August) as planned.

The popular fixture holds classes for plaited ponies, working hunters, coloureds and natives of all levels. All current BSPS members will be able to attend with no pre-qualification required.

The announcement is welcome news to the showing community, who up until now have been left without a show season after the majority of county shows and summer fixtures have been forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BSPS vice chairman Paul Cook said the society has received positive feedback on their intentions to run the show.

“We’ve been meeting behind the scenes a lot and given the current government guidelines we now see it appropriate for the summer champs to go ahead,” said Paul. “There will be a lot of planning to do, but judges are already confirming they are on board.”

Schedules and timetables are currently been finalised at the BSPS office and are set to be released shortly.

“With no Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifiers, we hope that the show will attract all sorts of members; we hope to run a large novice day which rewards those ponies who qualified for the winter championship finals, as well as best of the best type classes for those open ponies who would have been contending the qualifiers this season.

“We also hope there will be limited opportunity for stabling and these details will be finalised nearer the time.”

