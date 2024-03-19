A British rider under investigation, Paris Olympic preparations, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Investigation into rider’s actions under way

The suspension of British showjumper James Smith, which was put in place on Saturday 16 March, relates to photos that “appear to have been taken at a recent FEI event”. James is currently not allowed to compete at any international or national events, and a block has also been put in place to prevent groom, Nicola Park, from renewing her British Showjumping membership. An investigation into the case is under way. “The training methods depicted in the images have no place in our sport, are against our regulations and will not be tolerated,” said British Showjumping.

2. Swot up on the Olympics equestrian venue

In brighter news, there is great excitement at H&H HQ ahead of the Paris Olympics and so we’ve brought together everything we know so far about the equestrian venue at the Palace of Versailles. Preparations are well under way, with a temporary 16,000-seat outdoor arena already under construction at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The main arena will be bordered by three grandstands, with an open-ended section overlooking the Grand Canal and the palace facade, 3km to the east. There will also be three warm-up areas, each divided into two to create a total of six arenas, and the 5.3km Olympic eventing cross-country course will include purpose-built pontoons enabling the horses to cross Versailles’ historic Grand Canal.

3. An “Incredible” grey

Irish showjumper Daniel Coyle’s latest success – his fifth five-star grand prix win and third World Cup triumph – came courtesy of the aptly named Incredible in the Longines FEI World Cup of Ocala, in the USA. Although Daniel only started riding the 11-year-old, who is by Clinton out of a Heartbreaker mare, in January, it hasn’t taken long for the pair to find their stride.

“Every time I go in the ring, I’m finding something new in Incredible,” said Daniel. “It’s great that I can find that out while competing at the top of the sport. He was incredible before I got him and it’s good to know that I was a good rider before, he was a good horse before, and today I can say that we are also very good together.”

