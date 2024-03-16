‘Not just for girls’: young equestrian hopes to inspire more boys into the sport





An 11-year-old who has taken part in the national vaulting championships hopes to inspire other young boys into horse sport.

Ollie Rowles, who competes with 17hh Irish sport horse Barney, said he is determined to show others that equestrianism is for them, having started vaulting almost a year ago.

Ollie has featured in Boys Ride Too magazine, and has now been named the publication’s official vaulting ambassador.

“I was speechless at first and very happy to be recognised,” he said. “I began vaulting last Easter; there was a class on the yard and I really wanted to give it a go, but the class was all girls. I was a little disheartened that I would be the only boy in the club and was unsure if it was for me, but I decided to give it a go and I’m so happy I did.”

Ollie, the only boy in Suffolk Vaulting Club, trains twice a week with coaches Anne Hardwick and Annika Seivert. He said his favourite part of the sport is being part of a pas de deux team; he and his partner Sienna came third in this class at the English championships last September.

A spokesman for Framlingham College, at which Ollie is a pupil, said he was “determined to stamp out gender stereotypes in the equestrian world and show that there is plenty of acceptance and opportunity for young boys in novice and amateur spaces”.

Ollie added: “I think there’s a lack of boys my age in equestrian sports because many don’t know what else you can do. Most think it’s just showjumping – but there’s so much more you can do, and vaulting is great for those at both beginner and advanced riding levels, or if you like being active outdoors but may not be interested in field sports like rugby or football.

“I hope my new ambassador role will inspire and encourage more young people to get outside and have a go at a new sport.”

Ollie’s recent competition results include second place in the individual class at Moreton Morrell College, and a win in the pas de deux. He has five more events planned this year, including the British championships in October, at which he finished 17th in 2023.

Ollie’s mum Joanna, said: “Being an ambassador is a brilliant accolade and we are so proud of Ollie; he is an inspiring representation for boys in the equestrian world.

“Vaulting has been a fantastic new experience for Ollie. It’s such a shame that boys are not represented more in this age group with equestrian disciplines.

“Alongside improving fitness and strength, we have noticed that vaulting has taught Ollie about the importance of teamwork and responsibility, and has helped to develop respect, trust and courage.

“Ollie is a brilliant role model for young boys and we hope this will encourage others to try something new and for more boys to take up equestrian sport.”

