From bleak outlook to ‘pure and utter happiness’: how horses changed a family’s life





The mother of a 13-year-old boy whose life has been transformed by horses said the change has brought “pure and utter happiness”.

Nicola Rodriguez told H&H her son Harry was diagnosed with autism and global development delay aged two, and sensory processing disorder aged five. Doctors said it was unlikely he would ever speak, or be able to show emotion, empathy and understanding, and “The future looked bleak,” Nicola said.

“I used to be a learning support assistant with boys who had autism and before he was one, I noticed he wasn’t hitting milestones. People thought he was deaf because he didn’t respond to his name, but he was completely non-verbal.”

Harry did not walk until he was 19 months old, and then he would only walk on tiptoes. This affected the tendons, hamstrings and muscles in his legs and meant he has had to have intense daily physio and wear leg supports at night.

“From age five to 12, he struggled, with communication and interaction, he had a full-time carer at school,” Nicola said. “He had no friends or hobbies, and his dad and I were always worried about what on earth would become of him.

“Then, on a Sunday morning last July, Harry was watching Alan Titchmarsh on television and he was driving a horse and cart. Harry said: ‘I think I might like horses’. Within an hour, I’d googled, found a riding school, and taken him straight down there.”

At Mill Lane Riding School, Willingale, Essex, Nicola and Harry met the owner, James Embery, who has played a major role in Harry’s transformation.

“I got a good feeling from James straight away,” Nicola said. “And it’s been the most magical journey. Seven months on, Harry did his first showjumping competition, at Brook Farm last week, and he came first and fourth.”

Harry’s riding advanced quickly, as did his stable management, and since September he has part-loaned piebald gelding Alfie from James.

“His dad cries because he can’t believe our son is now able to do what he does,” Nicola said. “He socialises with the other children at the riding school; they accept him and want to be his friend. I never thought I’d see Harry able to go somewhere and communicate with other kids, and they’re teaching him about socialising, about listening and turn-taking. It’s a lovely environment and the other parents accept how he is too; one came to the show even though her son wasn’t riding just to say ‘We’re here for you and you can do it’.”

Harry’s mental health has hugely improved, Nicola said, but his physical health has too. The riding and yard work has helped strengthen his legs to the point he no longer needs his daily physio.

“His muscles are so much better now; he can put his feet flat on the floor without pain, and it’s all down to the riding,” she said.

“I couldn’t have picked a better teacher than James because he really gets him; he’s really good at managing his anxiety, like at the show, and he pushes him but knows when to back off. He supports Harry so much, and after a stressful day at school, Harry just wants to go and ride and do his jobs. It’s given him a new lease of life; even his school has said the transformation in him is unbelievable.”

Nicola said she had horses when she was younger but gave up aged 24; she hopes to get back into the saddle herself this summer so she and her son can ride together.

“I hoped my daughter would get into it but she wasn’t interested so this is a dream come true for me,” she said.

“It’s given us a real glimmer. He knows what he wants to do for his GCSEs and A levels, and that he wants to do an animal science degree and work with animals. I never in a million years thought I would see him do what he’s doing, I cannot believe how much riding has helped Harry. Where we are now, it’s pure and utter happiness.”

