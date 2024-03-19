



Strap in, folks – we’ve managed to find a property that offers the lucky owner a gorgeous setting, a business opportunity and an enviable horsey set-up all in one place.

Forest Lodge near Knitsley, County Durham, is a four-bed house with a clutch of three holiday cottages. They’re called The Old Stables and present a super livelihood option that means you’ll be free to work from home. Plus, the equine theme continues with 12 acres, six stables and an outdoor school on site. With manicured gardens and even tennis courts, it’s a proper country estate!

Knitsley is on the doorstep of the North Pennines AONB, 11 miles from Durham and 20 miles from Newcastle airport. Newcastle is 15 miles away, with all the wealth of eateries, entertainment and nightlife you can expect from a major city. From its mainline station, pick up a direct service to Edinburgh in 90 minutes, or to London in less than three hours. On the other side of the coin, nearby Durham is drenched in history and culture – its castle and cathedral are a World Heritage Site.

For riders wanting to train and compete, there are manifold options. Seven miles away you’ll find Ivesley Equestrian, a BHS-approved centre with an indoor and outdoor arena as well as a cross-country course. West Park, a livery yard and show centre, is nine-and-a-half miles away. Banesley Lane EC is 12 miles away with multiple arenas and courses available to hire, plus regular dressage and showjumping clinics on offer.

Your local pack is the Braes of Derwent Hunt, while fans of racing will enjoy a day out at Sedgefield (28 miles) or Newcastle (21 miles).

Forest Lodge is on the market with Fine & Country for £2.3m. Let’s take a look around…

There are a number of fenced paddocks.

As well as six stables, the yard has a hay barn, tackroom, kitchen and workshop.

There is also an arena with plenty of space for a course of showjumps and there is a tennis court too.

There are plenty of options to entertain with two terraced areas, summer house and manicured gardens.

Inside the property there are five reception rooms – including a snug and cinema room.

The modern, open-plan kitchen and living space has view of woodland.

There are four contemporary bedrooms on the first floor – three doubles and a single.

Next to the horseshoe-shaped yard are the three holiday cottages.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.