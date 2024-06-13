British Olympic dressage entries, an exciting arrival, and more things the horse world is talking about





British Olympic dressage entries

The final set of British entries for the 2024 Paris Olympics have been released, with names of the 12 combinations in with a chance of competing at this summer’s Games announced today (13 June). The list features the four riders – including three horse/rider combinations – who won team gold at the 2023 Europeans, the reigning world champions, and a host of names for whom this would be a senior championship debut are also among the entries.

Olympic contender’s first foal

British showjumper Joe Stockdale’s top horse Equine America Cacharel – with whom he is listed among the British showjumping entries for the 2024 Olympics – has become a mother for the first time. The 13-year-old mare’s first foal, a filly by Casallco, has been born via a surrogate mare. She has been named Penny as “a nice little spin” on her dam’s stable name, “Cash”. “She’s a great looking foal – she looks really strong and healthy. We’re chuffed to bits with her,” said Joe.

Luhmühlen

Longines Luhmühlen Horse Trials is underway, with bumper entries in both the Longines CCI5* and the CCI4*-S Meßmer Trophy. All 42 five-star contenders were accepted at yesterday’s first veterinary inspection. A rising star holds the lead after the opening day of dressage in the CCI4*-S aboard her family’s home-bred. The CCI5* dressage started this afternoon, with plenty more action still to come today.

