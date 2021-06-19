British dressage and eventing Tokyo squads to perform Olympic tests at Windsor





The British dressage and eventing Tokyo squads will make their final preparations for the Games at Royal Windsor Horse Show (1-4 July) in a “unique training opportunity”.

Following the upcoming announcement of the selected team riders on 28 June, the chosen combinations will ride their respective Olympic dressage tests in the Royal Windsor Castle Arena in front of a crowd of 1,000 people.

The dressage riders will perform either the grand prix or grand prix special, and the event riders the new Olympic eventing test.

A Royal Windsor spokesman said the show is “delighted” to offer a unique opportunity for spectators to see the Olympic squads in action.

“This public training session will give the horses a much-needed chance to perform in an atmospheric international arena in front of a crowd – an opportunity that has been very limited in the past year. The tests will be formally judged and the judges will be feeding back to the squads after the show,” said the spokesman.

Nine named as Britain's nominated dressage entries for Tokyo Olympics British nominated Tokyo entries among top showjumpers set to appear at Windsor

“After the tests the audience are also invited to stay to watch the rehearsals for the musical ride of the Household Cavalry and the musical drive of the Kings Troop RHA. The show is expected to end at 8pm.”

Some of the riders longlisted for the British showjumping squad at Tokyo will also be in attendance at Royal Windsor in the CSI5* competition (2-4 July). Four of the nine longlisted Tokyo combinations will be in attendance; Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson, Harry Charles and Romeo 88, Emily Moffitt and Winning Good, and Holly Smith and Denver. William Funnell and Ben Maher will also compete but have yet to name on which horses. The show will be the final UK appearance for the riders ultimately chosen for the team.

Tickets can be bought at www.rwhs.co.uk.

