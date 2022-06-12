Izzy Taylor triumphs, Ian Stark’s thoughts on the sport’s direction and an injury update: seven must-read stories from Bramham’s final day





An epic weekend of sport at Bramham is over and the final Bramham Horse Trials results are in. Here’s your Sunday round-up from the premier Yorkshire event…

Izzy Taylor took the showcase CCI4*-L on Monkeying Around, jumping clear to secure the top spot.

Izzy headed an all-British top-three, with Ros Canter and Kirsty Chabert joining her on the podium.

There were big gains for riders who jumped clear on the final day, with Susie Berry and Ringwood LB moving up from 10th overnight to fifth and Kristina Hall-Jackson rising from 15th to sixth.

Ian Stark shared his thoughts on yesterday’s cross-country day in an honest and heartfelt conversation.

Meanwhile in the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L, French rider Héloïse Le Guern showjumped clear to finish in top spot and Greta Mason secured the national title.

The day started with the trot-up, where one horse was withdrawn from the holding box. Plus, two were withdrawn without being presented at all.

And finally, we received an update on two riders who were taken to hospital after falls on the cross-country yesterday.

Full report on all the Bramham Horse Trials results in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 16 June).

