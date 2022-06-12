Four held at Bramham final horse inspection and three withdrawn





Three horses have left the CCI4*-L competition after the Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up.

Two horses were not presented in this class. The first of these was Georgie Spence’s ride Feloupe, owned by Nicky Cooper, Suzanne Doggett, Lucy Fleming and Joanna Spence, who had 20 jumping penalties across country and 14 time-faults. The second was Cruise The Town, ridden by the US rider Wizz Leyland and owned by Wizz and Daisy Leyland. They too had 20 jumping penalties, plus they racked up 35.2 time-penalties.

Kellypsa Van T Asscahaut, owned and ridden by Sammy Oliver, was sent to the holding box and she decided not to re-present him. The pair had 20 jumping penalties and 6.8 time-penalties yesterday.

Two other horses in the senior class were sent to the holding box, but were passed when re-presented to the ground jury of Polly Ann Huntingdon (president), Xavier Le Sauce and Annabel Scrimgeour.

These were Julia Norman’s ride Ardeo Berlin, owned by her father-in-law Keith Norman and Bruce Fraser, and Dan Jocelyn’s mount Cooley One To Many, owned by Sophie Allison, Shaun and Lucy Allison, Daisy Berkeley, her husband Charles and mother Caroline Dick. Dan sits in eighth place going into the showjumping and Julia in 29th.

In the British Horse Feeds under-25 CCI4*-L, all 16 horses who finished the cross-country were brought forward for the Bramham Horse Trials final trot-up this morning.

One horse was sent to the holding box – Ars Vivella, owned and ridden by Josie Smailes – but was passed on re-presentation. They sit 12th going into the final showjumping.

The under-25 competitors will showjump first this morning, followed by the senior riders.

