



A long day of action is over in Yorkshire and we have today’s Bramham Horse Trials results for you…

In the CCI4*-L, Izzy Taylor has moved up to the top spot with her partner from last year’s European Championships, Monkeying Around.

Dressage leader Piggy March dropped down the order in this class with Nicola Wilson’s normal ride Coolparks Sarco.

Ros Canter holds second in this class with Pencos Crown Jewel.

Tom Carlile went out early in the CCI4*-L and now sits third with Darmagnac De Beliard.

Phoebe Locke now leads the British Horse Feeds under-25 class with Bellagio Declyange

Ros Canter has topped the Bramham Horse Trials results in the first class to finish, the Land Rover CCI4*-L.

Oliver Townend took second in this class on another future star, Cooley Rosalent.

Finally, the day was sadly marred by the fact two horses in the CCI4*-L had to be put down.

