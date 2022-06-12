Rider celebrates 10-year partnership with her horse by winning national under-25 championship





Greta Mason took the under-25 national championship this morning in the final Bramham Horse Trials results for the British Horse Feeds under-25 class.

Greta, 24, showjumped clear on Sarah Winfrey’s Cooley For Sure to move up from fifth overnight and finish second behind French rider Héloïse Le Guern, who won the class overall.

“I couldn’t have asked for him to come out any better after the cross-country,” said Greta. “He’s been jogging everywhere this morning and shaking, he’s been so excited.

“He finished really well yesterday and I was obviously pleased to have a sound horse at the end of the day. But he’s come out better than I expected and I couldn’t have asked any more of him than to come out and jump a clear round.”

Greta has had the 15-year-old son of Ramiro B since he was a five-year-old. She is based with Rodney Powell and trains with him for the jumping phases and Alex Franklin for dressage.

Héloïse Le Guern jumped a beautiful clear on Benedicte and Philippe Le Guern’s Canakine Du Sudre Z to move up from third after cross-country to take the top spot.

“I’m very, very happy. He was amazing and jumped very well. He has a lot of energy after the cross-country,” said Héloïse.

Phoebe Locke led the Bramham Horse Trials results overnight in this class, but dropped to fourth when Bellagio Declyange tapped out the upright at fence four.

Phoebe said: “I think he just got a little bit flat to the rail and maybe I should have just taken a half-halt and got him back on his hocks. He tapped number three so I woke him up a little bit and then our luck ran out.

“Normally he’s a really good jumper and showjumping is his strongest phase, but I think the efforts of yesterday probably just took it out of him a little bit and he was jumping a little flatter than normal.”

Heidi Coy also finished on her dressage score with her own Halenza, moving up from sixth overnight to take third.

“It was quite nerve-wracking in that main arena, but she was absolutely amazing,” said Heidi. “Obviously after a long day yesterday you never know quite how they’re going to jump, but actually the atmosphere really lifts her and she rises to the occasion with a little bit of pressure on her. She jumped unreal and I couldn’t be any more pleased with her.”

There was heartbreak for Georgia Bartlett, who finished clear inside the time yesterday and lay seventh with Spano De Nazca coming into this phase. The chestnut seemed to spot the green wall at fence six at the last minute and shied away, depositing Georgia on the ground.

Dressage leader Alex Holman was fourth overnight and had eight faults today with Carrick Diamond Bard to finish fifth.

