Update on the riders who were hospitalised following falls at Bramham Horse Trials





An update has been issued on Bramham Horse Trials injuries after two riders were taken to hospital following falls on the cross-country course yesterday.

A statement from Bramham Horse Trials on the injuries, released at 1.30pm today, said: “Two riders were transferred to hospital following falls on the cross-country phase at yesterday’s Bramham International Horse Trials and we can provide an update.

“In the CCI4*-L, Stanislas de Zuchowicz (FRA) and horse Covadys De Triaval fell at fence two. The rider was attended by the medical team and on to hospital for precautionary measures and was kept in overnight. He has been discharged this morning. The horse was uninjured.

“In the under-25 CCI4*-L, Alisa Wates (GBR) fell from her horse, Woodlands Persuasion, at fence 17. The medical team onsite transferred her to hospital for investigation where she was admitted overnight. She is reported to be feeling well this morning and according to her mum Pip, is ‘keen to get back home to her team of horses’.”

Izzy Taylor won the CCI4*-L this afternoon with a clear jumping round on Monkeying Around, holding her overnight lead and heading an all-British top three as Ros Canter and Kirsty Chabert landed the other podium places.

Earlier in the day French rider Héloïse Le Guern took the British Horse Feeds under-25 on Canakine Du Sudre Z, while Greta Mason moved up from fifth overnight to finish second and take the national title on Cooley For Sure.

