‘Oh, I’ll show off and flick my front feet around’: Susie Berry goes into top three in CCI4*-L at Bramham





Ireland’s Susie Berry has gone into third place in the CCI4*-L on the second day of Bramham Horse Trials dressage riding Ringwood LB. The 26-year-old rider and Helen Caton’s 13-year-old impressed the ground jury of Polly Ann Huntington from Australia, Britain’s Annabel Scrimgeour and France’s Xavier Le Sauce to score 29.6.

“I’m really pleased with him. He actually was just a little bit behind my leg so it could be even better,” Susie said after her test. “But we had a clear round and I thought he tried really hard because in the warm-up he sort of shrunk into himself a little bit. But he went in with a bit more atmosphere and he was like, ‘Oh, I’ll show off and flick my front feet around’, so I’m thrilled with him.”

Susie, who spent many years based with Piggy March before setting up her own yard in Northamptonshire at the end of 2019, took on the ride on Ringwood LB from Jonty Evans, after he suffered his serious fall. They have since gone on to clock some solid results including finishing eighth in the CCI4*-S at Chatsworth last month and finishing 13th in the CCI4*-L at Blenheim in 2019.

“He had a really good run at Chatsworth, which is quite similar to Bramham, so hopefully, he can reproduce that here and I’d be thrilled,” said Susie.

Going into the final afternoon session of Bramham Horse Trials dressage, Izzy Taylor leads the CCI4*-L after her performance with Monkeying Around on 24, while Frenchman Tom Carlile and Armagnac De Beliard are second on 29.3.

Keep up-to-date with all the action from Bramham via horseandhound.co.uk and read the full magazine report in the 16 June issue of Horse & Hound

You might also be interested in:

‘I can go in the ring, breathe, enjoy it and ride every single step’: Izzy Taylor storms into Bramham CCI4*-L lead Ready to face Ian Stark’s Bramham CCI4*-L course? Take a virtual walk round the track… ‘You have to be on your A game’: top riders’ thoughts on Bramham Horse Trials’ cross-country courses Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee special offer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.