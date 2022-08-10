Beating a career-ending injury, a superb British start and more: what you need to know from day one of the World Showjumping Championships





It was a great first day of top-class sport at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships, with a super start for Britain. Here’s the run-down of what you need to know from day one in Herning

The four British combinations jumped four super rounds to secure overnight fourth place after the first round of showjumping competition.

Find out who did what, and what performance manager Di Lampard had to say about it

Scott Brash and Hello Jefferson jumped into individual second place at the end of the first day with a fantastic speedy clear round.

Hear what Scott had to say about his performance

Ben Maher and Faltic HB, his direct reserve ride who was called up to replace Ben’s Olympic champion Explosion W, also briefly held second position with a classy clear.

Hear from Ben on Explosion, Faltic’s round and more

The H&H showjumping horse of the day is the homebred Oaks Milky Way, who with her Australian rider Hilary Scott is making her championship debut

Read Hilary’s thoughts on her first round

One of the horses competing at the World Showjumping Championships is Victoria Gulliksen’s ride Equine America Papa Roach, who suffered such a ban tendon injury on a plane, vets said his career was finished.

Hear from Victoria on why every round is a bonus

Reserve combination Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro were last-minute additions to the Irish team when Darragh Kenny had to withdraw VDL Cartello.

Find out Bertram’s thoughts on his super round

