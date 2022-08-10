



Scott Brash produced a stunning round at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships to go into second place in the opening speed leg. Britain now have two riders in the top 10 thanks to Ben Maher’s earlier clear round, and sit in fourth place at the end of this day-one qualifier.

Scott was riding Hello Jefferson, a Cooper Van De Heffinck x Irco Mena gelding, and set off in a bold rhythm. He kept really tight lines throughout, always on a forward stride, to stop the clock on 79.54sec.

“He feels in great shape, and it’s nice to get that question under our belt, and feel he’s still at the top of his game,” said Scott. “But we can’t get carried away yet; there’s lots of jumping to be done, but I’m delighted with how he’s feeling.”

Scott believes the horse is finally reaching his peak after taking time to fulfil his potential due to his “busy brain”.

“I’ve always felt he’s a really special horse, but it’s taken years producing him to get a good partnership,” Scott added. “I feel he has all the attributes, all the qualities you need to win any grand prix or championship in the world. It’s just been about trying to get it all together but I feel we’re not far away now.

“He’s so clever; he’s scopey, careful, has a big engine and a big stride and loves doing the job.”

Scott was in the final rotation of the four team riders at the World Showjumping Championships. Julien Epaillard of France had taken the lead on 79.08sec with a third of the field to go, riding Caracole De La Roque, with several top performances coming in the third rotation after Nicola Philippaerts had held a long-time lead on Katanga VH Dingeshof.

Earlier, Scott’s team-mates Joe Stockdale and Harry Charles had both lowered a rail apiece, but Ben Maher had surged towards the top of the leaderboard with a smooth clear on Faltic HB.

Christian Ahlmann was the eye-catcher in this rotation so far. He produced a speedy clear on the Diamant De Semilly stallion Dominator 2000 Z to boost Germany’s medal chances, and put himself in sixth spot at this late stage on day one (Wednesday, 10 August).

The rider after Scott, Frenchman Kévin Staut, had a less enjoyable round. His horse, Scuderia 1981 Viking D’la Rousserie, appeared to baulk in the middle of the oxer coming out of the first double and rocketed his rider out of the saddle.

Sweden are in the lead after day one, followed by France, Belgium and then Great Britain.

You may also like to read…

‘She felt fantastic’: solid start for British pathfinder Joe Stockdale at World Showjumping Championships Last-fence heartbreak for Harry Charles in World Showjumping Championships ‘Difficult but fair’: riders’ reactions to the 1.55m course at the World Showjumping Championships *Summer savings* 10% extra discount on Horse & Hound with SUMMER10

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.