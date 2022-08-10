



Horse & Hound’s horse of the first day of the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships is a 15-year-old homebred at her own and her rider’s first senior championship. Australia’s Hilary Scott and Oaks Milky Way jumped clear to finish on 5.11 penalties in today’s speed class, leaving them in 55th place.

The flying Clearway x Jalisco B grey mare, owned by Alice Cameron, has been competing at top level with Hilary over the world, with results including a top-10 finish in the five-star Spruce Meadows grand prix last September, and 11th in the CCI5* ‘s-Hertogenbosch Rolex grand prix this spring.

“I’m really, really happy with my horse today,” Hilary said. “I don’t think I really could have gone any quicker, or it would have been rails down so I’m happy with the clear.”

Hilary has ridden Oaks Milky Way since the mare was backed aged four.

“So she’s been with us all her life,” she said. “It’s one thing to go to an event like this, but then again, a horse you’ve bred and that you know so well, it’s a special feeling.”

Asked what Oaks Milky Way is like, in terms of performance and personality, Hilary said: “A lot! She’s got a lot of energy, a lot of character and she loves a crowd and atmosphere.

“So she gets very excited when she sees it, and I try and keep her a little bit quiet, it’s difficult! But I’m very happy with her.”

Australia is in 15th place overnight, on 14.9 penalties, and Hilary said it was an “amazing feeling” to make her World Showjumping Championships debut with the team.

“It’s a real privilege and honour; not everyone gets to get to do this,” she said. “So I feel very honoured to be part of it, and we have a fantastic team.

“Everyone’s put in a really solid effort today and is doing really well. Fingers crossed, the rest of the week can stay the same.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.</em