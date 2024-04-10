‘He got colt feet’: shock as horse spotted on railway platform





The chance of seeing a horse on the station platform in Australia are low, transport bosses said – but never zero.

This was proved on Friday night (5 April) when, as caught on CCTV, a horse, wearing a rug, appeared at Warwick Farm railway station, in the Liverpool area of Sydney, near Chipping Norton.

A spokesman for Transport for New South Wales said the “passenger of a different breed” made its way on to the platform at just before midnight.

“It’s a tail that makes you say ‘whoa’,” the spokesman said. “A horse came out of the gate and can be seen on security footage entering the train station from the car park.

“It paced up and down the platform for about five minutes, seemingly wanting to head to Horsely Park to stirrup trouble.”

Video from the station shows passengers moving smartly out of the way but the spokesman added that as a train pulled in, the horse “patiently watched and waited for it to stop”.

“The horse had planned its journey but got colt feet and decided to hoof it,” he said.

“The Sydney Trains security team was alerted, and trains in the vicinity were warned to run at reduced speeds. The equine was safely reined in and is in a ‘stable’ condition.

“Passengers are reminded they shouldn’t horse around on train platforms and should stay behind the yellow line.”

The horse, which appeared none the worse for its escapade, was caught and by 12.30am had been loaded on to a lorry to go home.

“The chances of a horse boarding your train are low, but never zero,” Sydney Trains said.

