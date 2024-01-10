BBC’s The Archers praised for raising awareness of excess equine weight dangers





A storyline on The Archers has been welcomed as it “adds weight” to guidance to horse owners on a major welfare issue.

The long-running BBC Radio 4 soap opera has this month included the story of a Shetland who is carrying extra pounds, and “is highlighting why this is a problem for the pony and what his owners can do to solve it”, World Horse Welfare said.

The charity has welcomed the storyline featuring Champion, a pony who was introduced to listeners on 3 January as a Christmas present to a little girl from her farrier father. He was being groomed when it was discovered that his bulk was less to do with a winter coat and more down to excess weight. The owners were told they should be able to feel his ribs, which they could not, and that excess weight could contribute to laminitis.

His owners were given advice on how to slim him down, resolving to lead him on hacks to add to the ridden exercise with his new jockey.

“The storyline is welcomed by World Horse Welfare, which says excess equine weight is a significant problem that many owners struggle with,” a spokesman for the charity said.

World Horse Welfare head of UK support Sam Chubbock added: “It is natural for horses and ponies to lose a little weight over winter, putting it back on again with the flush of spring grass. This winter has been very mild – and wet – and in many places grass is still growing and providing calories.

“Maintaining a horse at a healthy weight can be very difficult and one of the most common health issues owners struggle with is their horses being overweight. With this winter’s weather it is looking like the spring could prove an extra challenge for anyone trying to maintain their horse at a healthy weight.”

