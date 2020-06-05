Barbury planned to run behind closed doors on first weekend of eventing’s return

Plans for Barbury to go ahead behind closed doors are looking hopeful as organisers prepare to run the event within social distancing guidelines.

British Eventing (BE) revealed it was working towards the resumption of sport from 4 July, which falls in the middle of the original dates for Barbury International (2 to 5 July).

Organisers last night (4 June) issued a statement on how they plan to run a modified event on 4 and 5 July.

There will be no international classes at this year’s fixture, but some national sections will go ahead, if lockdown restrictions allow.

“We are looking to run two days of national classes at novice and intermediate on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 July,” said a statement from organisers Musketeer.

“Everyone on site will be required to adhere to social distancing regulations at all times, and we will have measures in place to minimise risk and reduce contact.

“The courses will be designed reflecting the current situation and that Barbury will be the first run for some time, if not the first run of the season for many horses.

“We will also work as best we can with the correct machinery to prepare the ground as best we are able — as well as celebrating at the much-needed rain which is creeping into our forecast.”

The statement adds there will be no international or additional classes, such as arena eventing or Pony Club showjumping.

There will also be no trade stands and the event will be closed to the public.

“This I’m sure will come as no surprise, but it is still disappointing that we will not be able to welcome you all to the event in 2020,” said the organisers.

“All tickets bought through the box office will be automatically refunded and should be with you in the next couple of days.

“We will be back bigger and better than ever in 2021. The provisional dates are Thursday 8 to Sunday 11 July 2021. We very much hope to see you then.”

