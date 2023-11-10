Badminton Horse Trials reveals major news ahead of 75th anniversary year





Mars Equestrian will step up to become title sponsor of Badminton Horse Trials in 2024 (8 to 12 May).

The firm, which has been presenting sponsor of the Gloucestershire five-star since 2020, will become the third ever title sponsor in the fixture’s 74-year history. Messrs Whitbread sponsored Badminton from 1961 to 1991, when Mitsubishi Motors took over in a deal that was originally supposed to last for two years and ended up running until 2019.

William Clements, president of Mars Equestrian, said the company is “honoured to become one of only three title sponsors in the history of the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials”.

“Through this enhanced partnership, we strive to share Mars’ iconic brands and services as we work to achieve our vision of a better world for horses, pets and people,” said Mr Clements.

Badminton director Jane Tuckwell added: “The eventing world is lucky to have the support of such a knowledgeable and generous company as Mars, and we have already enjoyed a happy two years of their support as presenting sponsor.

“The fact that Mars wishes to enhance their involvement with Badminton is an honour in what will be our 75th anniversary year and we are looking forward to developing their veterinary and welfare interest in the event.”

The Badminton box office for the 2024 event opens on 3 January.

