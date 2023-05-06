Ros Canter leads after the second and final day of Badminton Horse Trials dressage, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), following an unusual sporting day during which the action was paused so crowds could watch The King’s coronation on big screens at the venue.
- Find out what Ros said about Lordships Graffalo’s test – and how she feels about wet conditions on the cross-country
Catch up on interviews with leading riders on day two of dressage in the video below
Kitty King now holds second place with Vendredi Biats, after taking the lead in the first session this morning.
William Fox-Pitt produced a beautiful test on the five-star debutante Grafennacht and lies eighth at the end of the phase.
Oliver Townend and Tim Price’s second rides and Laura Collett’s sole entry Dacapo have also joined the top 10 as the dressage wraps up.
- Why Oliver thinks this Badminton is unusual and what Tim Price said after his performance with Maryland 5 Star winner Coup De Coeur Dudevin
Meanwhile, heavy rain has led to some alterations to the cross-country course which riders will tackle tomorrow.
Back in the dressage, high-flying amateur rider Lauren Innes suffered disappointment between the white boards…
But Badminton first-timer Kristina Hall-Jackson scored a personal best with CMS Google.
We also caught up with Harry Meade’s groom Jess Errington to get the inside story on looking after Harry’s two horses – and a few extra charges…
And we spoke to firefighter and five-star event rider Tom Crisp about his veteran top level mare, Liberty And Glory.
Finally, with the Badminton Horse Trials dressage over, get set for cross-country tomorrow by checking out when your favourites start…
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials
If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.
You might also be interested in…
Ros Canter makes strong bid for first Badminton Horse Trials title with ‘the ultimate event horse’
Dressage disappointment for high-flying amateur at Badminton as jumps prove a distraction
Why our Badminton horses have teddies – Harry Meade’s groom Jess Errington
Heavy rain causes alterations to Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course
*Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6
Keep up to date with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in Horse & Hound magazine (on sale 11 May).