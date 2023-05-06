



Ros Canter leads after the second and final day of Badminton Horse Trials dressage, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian (4–8 May), following an unusual sporting day during which the action was paused so crowds could watch The King’s coronation on big screens at the venue.

Kitty King now holds second place with Vendredi Biats, after taking the lead in the first session this morning.

William Fox-Pitt produced a beautiful test on the five-star debutante Grafennacht and lies eighth at the end of the phase.

Oliver Townend and Tim Price’s second rides and Laura Collett’s sole entry Dacapo have also joined the top 10 as the dressage wraps up.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has led to some alterations to the cross-country course which riders will tackle tomorrow.

Back in the dressage, high-flying amateur rider Lauren Innes suffered disappointment between the white boards…

But Badminton first-timer Kristina Hall-Jackson scored a personal best with CMS Google.

We also caught up with Harry Meade’s groom Jess Errington to get the inside story on looking after Harry’s two horses – and a few extra charges…

And we spoke to firefighter and five-star event rider Tom Crisp about his veteran top level mare, Liberty And Glory.

Finally, with the Badminton Horse Trials dressage over, get set for cross-country tomorrow by checking out when your favourites start…

