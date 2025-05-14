‘Oh Walter!’: Ros Canter provides update on her 2025 Badminton winner





With the 2025 Mars Badminton Horse Trials now behind us, we have been fondly remembering what a fabulous competition it was – and keeping up with plenty of social media posts from riders of their Badminton horses back in their respective homes. The wonderful combination of Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo were worthy winners of Badminton this year – with “Walter” becoming the first horse to reclaim his title at this iconic Gloucestershire five-star event.

And he wasn’t left out when it came to social media updates, when the Ros Canter Eventing social media account posted a video of the 13-year-old, owned by Archie and Michele Saul, tucking into some grass while lying down in his field at Ros’ base in the Lincolnshire Wolds in north-east Lincolnshire.

The post was captioned: “Oh Walter! What a way to spend your first day as double Badminton champion. Thank you buddy. ”

Ros and Walter’s victory at Badminton last week (7–11 May) is yet another huge result to add to an already incredibly impressive CV, which includes a win at Burghley last September, being part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, team and individual gold at the 2023 European Eventing Championships and a win at Badminton in 2023, to name just a few.

Hopefully Walter will enjoy his time at home following his latest triumph before we see Lordships Graffalo producing even more awe-inspiring results in the highest echelons of eventing.

