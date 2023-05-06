



First-timer Kristina Hall-Jackson channelled the energy in her spooky mare CMS Google to post a personal best five-star dressage score of 30.9 at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian. The 13-year-old Baltimore mare knuckled down well to the task in the arena, keeping a lid on her exuberance until the crowd started clapping. But Kristina has had her work cut out to produce Google at her peak.

“Yesterday I rode her four times; she’s been wild but she rose to the occasion,” says Kristina, 26. “It’s magical to ride here. She’s been going pretty well, but I’ve had to work her a lot. She’s had three lots of work today. And she goes out for grazing as much as possible.”

‘Bang, it hits you’: Kristina Hall-Jackson on her Badminton debut

Google saves her excitement for the major events.

“She’s a cool customer in her stable, and at home she’s like a little donkey,” Kristina says. “We laugh that she can come to a five-star because if you lead her out she barely even walks she’s so quiet.”

Kristina made her five-star debut at Burghley last year, but says the two premier events offer contrasting experiences.

“It’s a whole different atmosphere here compared to Burghley – you’re tucked away there,” she says. “Here you come out and bang, it hits you. I just enjoy it. Nerves are good for me; they make me ride better. Otherwise I’m in La-La Land – I’m a bit relaxed. I really enjoy what I do and just appreciate being here.”

Kristina’s score puts her into the top 20 midway through the second day of dressage at Badminton Horse Trials. And she’s relishing the jumping phases.

“She’s an out-and-out jumper; she’ll always try her hardest for me,” Kristina says. “The course is pretty big and technical but Burghley was massive so at least I’ve got that under my belt.”

Kristina and Google already have an advanced intermediate win in the bag this season, at Kelsall Hill, as well as fifth at Thoresby CCI4*-S. They are currently lying 19th, with the lead held by Kitty King; Oliver Townend lies in second on Swallow Springs.

