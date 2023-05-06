



The Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times, for tomorrow’s action at the event presented by Mars Equestrian (Sunday, 7 May), have been released.

The first pair out on course, Wills Oakden and Oughterard Cooley, will set off out of the start box at 11.30am.

After that, horses and riders set off at four-minute intervals, with the final competitors – last year’s Maryland 5 Star winners Tim Price and Coup De Coeur Dudevin – due to begin their round over Eric Winter’s course at 3.42pm.

Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times: dressage leaders

Full times

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

You might also be interested in:

Would you jump these? Take a virtual walk around the 2023 Badminton cross-country course Ros Canter leads after Badminton dressage – but ‘who knows what’s going to happen tomorrow?’ ‘There are so many pins that you could make a dress’: riders’ reactions to the Badminton cross-country course ‘He loved slopping around and splashing about in there’: Kitty King takes over the Badminton lead early on damp day two Why our Badminton horses have teddies – Harry Meade’s groom Jess Errington *Badminton special offer* 6 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £6

Keep up to date with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in Horse & Hound magazine (on sale 11 May).