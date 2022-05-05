{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
What leader Tom McEwen said about the dressage marking, plus other stories you need to read from Badminton today

Pippa Roome

    • At the close of the first day of Badminton Horse Trials dressage, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian, Tom McEwen – the fourth rider into the arena this morning – still leads the way with Toledo De Kerser.

    Kitty King sits second on her European gold medallist Vendredi Biats, while Mollie Summerland is in third with Charly Van Ter Heiden.

    US rider Tamie Smith holds fourth with Mai Baum, while Piggy March (Vanir Kamira) and Oliver Townend (Swallow Springs) are equal fifth.

    Emily King was the best of the riders in the final session today, riding Valmy Biats.

    Top riders also talked about their first impressions of the cross-country course, designed by Eric Winter.

    There were also some great stories from riders competing in the Badminton Horse Trials dressage today.

