Top contenders confirm final horse choices at Badminton Horse Trials





The double-entered riders have confirmed which of their horses will start at Badminton Horse Trials (4 to 8 May).

Riders can start with a maximum of two horses at the Gloucestershire five-star, presented by Mars Equestrian. This means that they can enter multiple horses, but have to make a decision ahead of the first horse inspection at Badminton Horse Trials.

Former winner Oliver Townend had four horses on the entry list, while Harry Meade and Izzy Taylor both had three.

Oliver has opted to start on Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s seasoned five-star contender Swallow Springs, with whom he finished third here in 2022, and will run as competitor number five.

He will also be campaigning the great two-time CCI5* and Olympic gold medal winner Ballaghmor Class (pictured, top), owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan, wearing number 77.

This means Oliver’s other two options – Tregilder, owned by the Hazeldines and Mitchell Fox Group, and Paul Ridgeon’s mare Cooley Rosalent – have been withdrawn from Badminton Horse Trials.

Harry will pilot Away Cruising, a 16-year-old gelding who has had two finishes here, for owner Charlotte Opperman, wearing bib number 14. He will also be riding Tenareze, owned by David Bernstein, Sophie Caruth and Nigella Hall, in bib number 72. Harry’s third option, Cavalier Crystal, also owned by Charlotte Opperman, will be staying at home this week.

Izzy has withdrawn Monkeying Around, who she owns with Mark Sartori. This means she will start on Happy Days, who made his five-star debut at Pau last year and is owned by Alex Colquhoun, Lavinia Taylor and Caroline Wilson, wearing bib number 15.

She will also ride Graf Cavalier this week, wearing bib number 79, for owner Trevor Dickens, who is also the owner of 2019 winner, Vanir Kamira.

The first horse inspection will take place at 4.30pm today (Thursday).

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, then you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later.

