Badminton entries, and other things the horse world is talking about…





1. Who’s competing at Badminton?

With just six weeks to go before the Badminton estate welcomes hundreds of thousands of eventing fans through its gates, the entries for the five-star event, presented by Mars Equestrian (4-8 May 2022), have been released – and what a list it is. A virtual who’s who of eventing at the highest level are expected to head to Gloucestershire to compete for the prestigious title, including some significant Badminton first-timers making their debut at the event, while those on the waiting list will be keeping their fingers crossed that they make the final cut.

Find out who’s entered

2. A fans’ favourite retires

Grey racehorses often collect a significant fan base during their racing career and 2020 Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Politologue is no exception. Having won his connections over a million pounds in prize money, his final run saw him finish fourth in the 2022 Champion Chase on 16 March. The 11-year-old gelding, trained by Paul Nicholls, will return to his owner John Hales’ at the end of the season, for his usual summer holiday, before heading off for a “wonderful retirement”.

Find out where Politologue will be spending his retirement

3. Sunny days = bath time

As temperatures in the UK rise to well over what is normal for the time of year, this week may be a good time to give your horses a bath to help loosen that winter coat and remove any scurf that’s built up over the winter months. Whether you’re looking for a medicated shampoo for horses or a horse shampoo to brighten up a grey’s coat, we can suggest the best products to suit your needs. But unfortunately we can’t do anything about the soggy armpits you’re almost certainly going to experience along the way….

Find the ideal horse shampoo for your needs

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.