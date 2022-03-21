Kaproyale on form after a switch while a former trainee plumber enjoys his first ever pointing victory





Point-to-point highlights from three of the the nine meetings that took place over the weekend (19–20 March).



A switch to pointing is proving fruitful for one horse, while another jockey celebrates a treble and a former trainee plumber enjoys a taste of victory.

Kaproyale in form

Belvoir, Garthorpe, Leics

James King was the easy winner of the intermediate aboard the Francesca Poste-trained Kaproyale. The smart seven-year-old, owned by The Galloping Dentist @45thgreen Partnership, had full control of the two-horse race to come home five lengths clear on the bridle.

“Olly Murphy [National Hunt trainer] originally bought Kaproyale from us as an unbroken three-year-old, but he ran disappointingly under Rules for him. He offered for us to buy him back at a much cheaper price, and he’s now four from five pointing,” explained Francesca’s husband, Charlie. “It was a shame with the lack of runners today, and a match race is never ideal, but he’s a horse with plenty of ability and I’m just pleased he got the job done.”

Zac Baker was the sole finisher from three starters in the TBA Early NH Racing Initiative maiden 4yo aboard the Tom Ellis-trained and owned Intrepide Sud.

”I thought James [King] and Bradley [Gibbs] were going too quick, but mine was always in his comfort zone,” said Zac. “He was bold in front and didn’t bat an eyelid. The ground was hard work today and they were going in by a foot in places, but he’s a lovely big horse who jumps well and I imagine he’ll go to the sales now.”

Other winners on the day included Toby McCain-Mitchell in the conditions (level three) aboard First Drift, Tom Chatfeild-Roberts with Smoke Man in the hunt members’, Billy Chatterton with Francesco Du Clos and Vinnie Lewis in the maiden 5yo&up and conditions (level one) veteran horse 9yo&up respectively, with the latter being a walkover, and the David Kemp-trained Caryto Des Brosses in the Ineos Grenadier mixed open.

A brace of victories for Hodges

Buccleuch, Friars Haugh, Borders

Lyall Hodges enjoyed a double on the day, with his first victory coming in the Jockey Club maiden for mares and fillies aboard Feel The Breeze. The five-year-old, trained by Jimmy Walton, improved from her first run last time out, where she finished ninth.

“She improved massively from her last run in a bumper under another jockey,” explained Lyall, who has worked for trainer Nicky Richards for four years. “I never knew much about her before the race, but I think she did plenty of schooling at home.”

Lyall’s second victory came aboard Frankies Fire in the mens’ open, who is also trained by Jimmy Walton.

“I got the running and set the fractions myself,” said Lyall. “I was able to run the race how I wanted it and fill my horse up before the favourite made a mistake four out and that was that.”

Jack Holliday celebrated his first pointing winner on Cooking Fat in the conditions (level three) novice riders (see below).

Immy Robinson partnered her 50th point-to-point winner on Thyne For Gold, who is trained by Ray Owen and owned by The Tyrnog Racing Partnership, in the ladies’ open.

Classical Sound won an eventful five-runner PPORA Club members’ maiden under Joanna Walton, in which he managed to avoid the fall of the leader Ardbruce two out. Classical Sound is owned and trained by West Percy Hunt joint-master and former point-to-point jockey Kirstie Hargreave, who has done plenty of hunting with Classical Sound this season.

Finally, six-year-old Tom Cody made it three wins on the bounce when taking the PPORA Club members intermediate under John Dawson for trainer Cherry Coward and owner Ian Charles Wilson.

Treble for Andrews

Lamerton, Kilworthy, Devon

Darren Andrews enjoyed a great day, scoring a treble, with the first victory coming in the maiden aboard Quintin’s Man, who is trained by John Heard. It was a first win for this five-year-old son of Schiaparelli.

“I rode him first time out and we pulled up three out and then he fell with another jockey next time, which I think made a man of him,” explained Darren. “His jumping was good on the whole today, but he’s a bit keen and numb and stands at around 18hh – I schooled him round the first circuit and then he won it very nicely for a big, raw five-year-old.”

Darren’s next win came in the conditions (level three) with His Own Star, making it three wins on the bounce for this Kapgarde five-year-old, who is trained by Stuart Sampson and owned by Ron Alford.

“We brought him over from France last summer, where he’d run a few times there and he has been fantastic,” said Darren. “If they all jumped and travelled like him, my job would be easy – he’s dynamite, and when I came back in from the race, I said I felt like I’d just had a ride on [Gold Cup winner] A Plus Tard!”

The third of Darren’s wins was on The Dartmoor Rose in the restricted.

“She’s had her ups and downs in her form in restricted races, but she’s always been going the right way and she’s very game,” Darren said of this nine-year-old who is trained by Charlotte Rowe. “She stuck her neck out to the line where she hasn’t previously finished her races off before – Charlotte hunts her all season and schools her very well and she’s a good, fun pointer.”

Charlotte also trained Highland Legend to win the Jockey Club maiden for mares and fillies under Vinny Webster, while other winners included Ask The Lady in the hunt members’ ridden by Charlotte Summersby, in what was a walkover, Sykes under Darren Edwards in the mixed open and Footloose for owner/trainer/jockey Arron Butterfield in the intermediate.

First win: former plumber bitten by the racing bug

Jack Holliday scored his first pointing win on his seventh attempt at the Buccleuch meeting on “old legend” Cooking Fat, who is owned and trained by John Clark.

Jack works for trainer Stuart Coltherd and took an unconventional route into racing.

“I was eight months into a plumbing apprenticeship when a friend of mine asked me if I could help muck out on a yard he was working at in 2016 – I had no experience with horses at all, but I never finished my plumbing apprenticeship and, having learnt to ride, took out my jockey licence last year.”

